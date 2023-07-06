Paola Subacchi Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,140 ($6,523.67).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Paola Subacchi acquired 1,083 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,891.52 ($7,477.50).

Shares of BRGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 396 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.99.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -351.76%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

