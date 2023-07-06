Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.67 million.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

