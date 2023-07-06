Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after buying an additional 664,440 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 400,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,456. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

