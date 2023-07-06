Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

