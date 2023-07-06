Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $241.50 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

