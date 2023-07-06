Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $50.82 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,237.85 or 1.00021328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

