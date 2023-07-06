Orbler (ORBR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $842,000.91

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $175.47 million and $842,000.91 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.