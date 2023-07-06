Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,480 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.