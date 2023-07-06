Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

