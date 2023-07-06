NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.09 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. NYM has a market capitalization of $67.09 million and approximately $691,357.84 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.21047326 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $768,878.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

