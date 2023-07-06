Nordea Equity Research Lowers Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.33.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Topdanmark A/S Increases Dividend

About Topdanmark A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

(Free Report)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.