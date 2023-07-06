Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Nikola Stock Performance

Nikola stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

