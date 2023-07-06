NFT Hits Market Cap of $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,459.78 or 1.00025186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

