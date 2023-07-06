Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

NBIX stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

