NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
NEC Price Performance
OTCMKTS NIPNF opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. NEC has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50.
About NEC
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.