NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

NEC Price Performance

OTCMKTS NIPNF opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. NEC has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Get NEC alerts:

About NEC

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.