Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0711 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.44 million and $42,889.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00197876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013710 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,496,972 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.