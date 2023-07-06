NatWest Group plc Sells 2,932 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.8% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 1,703,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,034. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

