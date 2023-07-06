NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

