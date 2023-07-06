Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

