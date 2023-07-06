N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.41

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), with a volume of 693589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

