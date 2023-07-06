Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $340.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $348.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average of $316.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

