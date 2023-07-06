Monument Capital Management Sells 970 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

