Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

COST opened at $541.13 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.19. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.