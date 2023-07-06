Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

