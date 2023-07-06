Monument Capital Management Acquires 19 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AZO stock opened at $2,492.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,522.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,489.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

