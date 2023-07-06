Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 1,412 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $457.84. 1,360,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average of $421.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
