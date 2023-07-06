Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 1,412 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $457.84. 1,360,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average of $421.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

