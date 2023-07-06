Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $354,250.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $370,175.67.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

Flywire Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 914,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

