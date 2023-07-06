Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $354,250.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $370,175.67.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

Flywire Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 914,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

