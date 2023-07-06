MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.73 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.51 million and $4.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00056478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.32492759 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,903,783.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

