MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $77.28 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $17.30 or 0.00056896 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.40 or 1.00008085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.99987884 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,524,482.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.