Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.46 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $128,691.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,723,179 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,656 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

