Metal Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $89.23 million and approximately $50.45 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

