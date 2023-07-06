Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $132,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

