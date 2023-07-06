Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,381,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,710,105. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

