Meredith Wealth Planning Has $362,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.61. 420,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

