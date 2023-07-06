McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.06 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

