MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 21680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative return on equity of 259.35% and a negative net margin of 179.12%. The firm had revenue of C$26.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0415361 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.