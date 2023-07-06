Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $20,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,174.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,867. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

