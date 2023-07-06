Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.73). Approximately 250,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 392,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($6.88).

Marlowe Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £508.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

