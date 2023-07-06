Marion Mccourt Sells 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $704.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

