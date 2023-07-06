Mammoth Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,422.94 or 1.00003155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

