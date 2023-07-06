LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Trimmed by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,429. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

