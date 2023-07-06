Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.90. 222,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 128,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Further Reading

