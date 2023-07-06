Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.90. 222,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 128,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.