Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Cut to $1.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

LU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

