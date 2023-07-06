LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.88 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $1.88 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 917,857,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,349,969 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

