Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) vs. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Critical Review

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) and Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries and Lonking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21% Lonking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gencor Industries and Lonking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gencor Industries and Lonking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.16 -$370,000.00 $0.53 28.81 Lonking $2.12 billion 0.36 $197.68 million N/A N/A

Lonking has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonking has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gencor Industries beats Lonking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment. The company also provides skid steer loaders; and diesel and electric forklifts. In addition, it offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves. Further, the company provides finance leasing for wheel loaders and other machinery. It also sells its products to approximately 40 countries in Mid and South America, Asia and Pacific area, Mid-East countries and Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

