Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRENY. Citigroup lowered shares of Lojas Renner from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lojas Renner from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Lojas Renner Stock Performance

Shares of LRENY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

