Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

