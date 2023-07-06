LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $1,308,000.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at $45,047,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $593,804.64.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,743. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

