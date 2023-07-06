Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 413,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

