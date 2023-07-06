Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,448,313 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,672.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,224,202.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,448,313 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,672.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,748 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

